Sage Financial Group Inc. Has $5.78 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,669 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,908,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,733,000 after purchasing an additional 114,864 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,995,000 after purchasing an additional 282,794 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,003,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,234,000 after purchasing an additional 141,623 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,406,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,727,000 after purchasing an additional 44,349 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.61. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,923. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.51. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $183.79.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

