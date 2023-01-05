Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give NIKE (NYSE:NKE) a $122.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 target price on NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NKE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.11.

NYSE:NKE opened at $121.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $167.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 163,947 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $19,183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in NIKE by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 32,701 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its position in NIKE by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,227 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

