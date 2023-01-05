Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $20.70 Million

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 5th. Santos FC Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $20.70 million and approximately $32.93 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Santos FC Fan Token token can currently be purchased for $4.55 or 0.00027012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Santos FC Fan Token has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.81 or 0.00444123 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000195 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $375.17 or 0.02227382 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,110.64 or 0.30342047 BTC.

Santos FC Fan Token Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. The official website for Santos FC Fan Token is www.santosfc.com.br. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Santos FC Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santos FC Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Santos FC Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Santos FC Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

