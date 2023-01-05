Sarah Whitney Purchases 3,927 Shares of JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI) Stock

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI – Get Rating) insider Sarah Whitney purchased 3,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 430 ($5.18) per share, for a total transaction of £16,886.10 ($20,344.70).

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Stock Down 0.1 %

LON:JGGI traded down GBX 0.55 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 432.95 ($5.22). The stock had a trading volume of 373,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,757. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc has a 12-month low of GBX 386 ($4.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 474 ($5.71). The stock has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 471.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 431.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 428.68.

Get JPMorgan Global Growth & Income alerts:

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 1%. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.43%.

About JPMorgan Global Growth & Income

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.