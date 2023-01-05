Sargent Investment Group LLC Acquires 2,805 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for 3.6% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $11,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth approximately $883,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Blackstone from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Blackstone from $101.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.30.

Insider Activity

Blackstone Stock Performance

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 20,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $154,322.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 858,056 shares in the company, valued at $27,912,561.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,545,239 shares of company stock worth $180,710,080. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BX opened at $78.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.31. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $138.95. The stock has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.70%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

