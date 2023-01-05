Sargent Investment Group LLC Buys 650 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,074,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014,101 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,523,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,786,000 after buying an additional 4,564,851 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,348,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,112 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,893,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746,182 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,387,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,032 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.84 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $54.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.18 and its 200-day moving average is $49.46.

