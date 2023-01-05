Sargent Investment Group LLC Buys 665 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned about 1.57% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Price Performance

ROBT opened at $36.61 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $55.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day moving average of $37.41.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.