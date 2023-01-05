Sargent Investment Group LLC Grows Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,492 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,090.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 146,799 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $69,329,000 after purchasing an additional 134,469 shares during the last quarter. Covea Finance lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.1% in the third quarter. Covea Finance now owns 97,867 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 911,411 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $430,432,000 after buying an additional 107,250 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 91.0% in the third quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 317,648 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $150,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $552.00.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock opened at $455.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $491.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $501.20. The firm has a market cap of $202.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

