Sargent Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital comprises about 1.6% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned 0.06% of Ares Capital worth $5,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 39.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,993,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $107,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,882 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,465,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $75,375,000 after purchasing an additional 42,347 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 12.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,420,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,389,000 after purchasing an additional 387,904 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 10.9% during the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 2,545,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,861,926,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Management LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 35.7% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,475,000 after buying an additional 621,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of ARCC opened at $18.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.97. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 40.71%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price objective on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

About Ares Capital

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.