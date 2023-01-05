Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,061 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,603 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned 0.31% of Aspen Aerogels worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,554,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 9.2% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 310,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 26,146 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 550,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 39,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,475,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc purchased 10,526,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $100,000,002.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,780,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,914,047. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc purchased 10,526,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000,002.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,780,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,914,047. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Sweetnam acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,510.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,003.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aspen Aerogels Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen cut their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, October 21st. B. Riley dropped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Aspen Aerogels to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.90.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $48.78.

Aspen Aerogels Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

