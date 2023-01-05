Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $718,000 Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 469.2% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth $26,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 377.4% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZTS. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

Zoetis stock opened at $148.96 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $227.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.09. The stock has a market cap of $69.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.68%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

