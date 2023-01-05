Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 23,845 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Sargent Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 181,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,845 shares during the quarter. Mattel comprises 1.1% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 18.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,823,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,439 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,094,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 2,303.4% in the third quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,201,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,694 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 140.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,907,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,867 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,648,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,722,000 after acquiring an additional 693,226 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MAT shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Mattel from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Mattel to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mattel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $18.40 on Thursday. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average of $20.36.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Mattel had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

