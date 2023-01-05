Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 540 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 183.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10,313.1% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,033,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,664 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $74.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.54. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $69.49 and a twelve month high of $113.16.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

