Sargent Investment Group LLC Trims Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lessened its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Trade Desk by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Trade Desk by 217.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 1,270.8% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TTD. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Trade Desk to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Trade Desk to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

Trade Desk Stock Up 0.7 %

Trade Desk Profile

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $44.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of -2,215.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.78. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $87.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.00.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

