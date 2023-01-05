Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment (LON:ATR) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $406.02

Shares of Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc (LON:ATR – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 406.02 ($4.89) and traded as low as GBX 404.43 ($4.87). Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment shares last traded at GBX 412 ($4.96), with a volume of 94,921 shares trading hands.

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Stock Up 1.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 406.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 407.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £437.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,211.76.

About Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment

(Get Rating)

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited and Schroder Investment Management (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia Pacific countries excluding Japan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Investment Trusts - Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders Investment Trusts - Schroder Asian Total Return Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.