Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 411 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Insights Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 87.1% during the third quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 206,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 240,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,042,000 after acquiring an additional 13,239 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 170.3% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 12,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 94,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,862,000 after acquiring an additional 9,354 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $114.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.26 and a 200 day moving average of $114.83. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

