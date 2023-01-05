Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Has $600,000 Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 298.9% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6,088.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,871,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,824,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 626.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.0 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

NYSE:KO opened at $62.92 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.40.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

