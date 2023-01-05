Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,304 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 146.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Argus raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $113.34 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $75.52 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $141.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.99 and a 200 day moving average of $109.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.