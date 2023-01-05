Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,294 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.9% of Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Schubert & Co boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $476.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $482.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $440.64. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $357.55 and a 1 year high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $506.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $477.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

