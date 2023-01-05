Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of SCHG stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.53. 6,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,040. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.88. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $81.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

