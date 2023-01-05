Secret Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,950.57 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Secret has a total market capitalization of $15.91 million and $1,950.57 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Secret has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00110854 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00196068 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005921 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00060448 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00040785 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000287 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00546734 USD and is up 3.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,693.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

