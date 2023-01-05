Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.35

Shares of Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.35 and last traded at $12.35, with a volume of 202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.99.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company invests in toll road projects and water-related businesses. It also engages in the property development and investment activities, as well as operates hotel.

