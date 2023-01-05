Shawcor (SCL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Shawcor (TSE: SCL):

12/21/2022 – Shawcor had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.00 to C$16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/21/2022 – Shawcor was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$14.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$13.00.

12/21/2022 – Shawcor had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$17.00.

12/21/2022 – Shawcor had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$14.50 to C$15.75.

11/15/2022 – Shawcor had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2022 – Shawcor was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$13.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$12.00.

11/15/2022 – Shawcor had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$13.50 to C$14.50.

11/15/2022 – Shawcor had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.00 to C$14.00.

11/15/2022 – Shawcor had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$14.00 to C$16.75.

11/15/2022 – Shawcor had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$15.00.

11/15/2022 – Shawcor had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$17.50 to C$15.00.

Shawcor Stock Performance

Shares of Shawcor stock remained flat at C$13.40 during midday trading on Thursday. 286,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,083. Shawcor Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$4.44 and a 12 month high of C$14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$942.23 million and a PE ratio of -13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.85.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$335.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$324.67 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Shawcor Ltd. will post 1.9100001 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Simon Laurence Dewey sold 4,714 shares of Shawcor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total value of C$54,965.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,526 shares in the company, valued at C$285,973.16.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

