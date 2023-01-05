Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.92.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of SHLS opened at $24.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.14 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $90.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.92 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 453.46%. Equities analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 13,020 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $330,317.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,297,694.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 65,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $1,964,339.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,024,932.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 13,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $330,317.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,297,694.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 643,363 shares of company stock valued at $14,418,079. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,877,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,416,000 after buying an additional 1,791,661 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,490,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,558,000 after acquiring an additional 555,100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,426,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,269,000 after acquiring an additional 694,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

