Short Interest in Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Grows By 7.2%

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the November 30th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVVIY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Aviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 520 ($6.27) to GBX 485 ($5.84) in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Investec cut shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 564 ($6.80) to GBX 565 ($6.81) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.14) to GBX 535 ($6.45) in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aviva has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $810.00.

AVVIY opened at $10.96 on Thursday. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

