Short Interest in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Rises By 6.0%

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,070,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the November 30th total of 10,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

DELL stock opened at $40.44 on Thursday. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.32. The stock has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $24.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.61 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 208.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 55.46%.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $3,918,397.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,613,082.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 307.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DELL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

