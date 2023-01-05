Short Interest in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Grows By 6.8%

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 914,800 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the November 30th total of 856,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 360,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Diageo Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $176.30 on Thursday. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $221.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.01) to GBX 4,500 ($54.22) in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($52.41) to GBX 4,500 ($54.22) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,350 ($40.36) to GBX 3,160 ($38.07) in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($65.42) to GBX 5,010 ($60.36) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,158.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diageo

About Diageo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 135.5% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Diageo by 206.2% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Diageo by 10,000.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

