Short Interest in Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) Grows By 5.4%

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the November 30th total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Jianpu Technology Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of JT traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,814. Jianpu Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71.

Get Jianpu Technology alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Jianpu Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Jianpu Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jianpu Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Jianpu Technology by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. 12.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jianpu Technology

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform allows users to access to financial products, including loans, credit cards, insurance products, and other financial products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jianpu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jianpu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.