Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Has $830,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares during the quarter. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index makes up 1.0% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,343,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,043 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,316,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,604,000 after buying an additional 1,118,345 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 26.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,918,000 after acquiring an additional 348,940 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 138.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,217,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,870,000 after buying an additional 706,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 40.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,098,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,282,000 after buying an additional 316,503 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $36.92 on Thursday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $39.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day moving average of $35.88.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

