Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,256 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 716.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the second quarter worth $66,000.

NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $33.88 on Thursday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $39.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.61.

