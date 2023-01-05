SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,052 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Netflix by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,256 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 54,656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 10.1% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Covea Finance lifted its position in Netflix by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covea Finance now owns 23,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen set a $405.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Netflix to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.54.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $310.76. The stock had a trading volume of 153,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,843,408. The company has a market capitalization of $138.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $293.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $592.84.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

