SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 1,091 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.4% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $2.12 on Thursday, reaching $82.31. The stock had a trading volume of 69,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,383,442. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.32. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $114.80.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.