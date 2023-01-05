Sika (OTC:SKFOF) Trading Up 1.1%

Sika AG (OTC:SKFOF – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 246.10 and last traded at 246.10. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at 243.40.

SKFOF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sika from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Societe Generale cut Sika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 244.04.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

