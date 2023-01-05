Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.63-0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $59.3-62.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.27 million. Simulations Plus also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.63-$0.67 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Simulations Plus from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Simulations Plus to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Simulations Plus from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Simulations Plus Price Performance

SLP opened at $37.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.69 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.75. Simulations Plus has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $67.59.

Simulations Plus Announces Dividend

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.03 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 7.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Insider Transactions at Simulations Plus

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $832,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,089,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,278,743.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,353,600. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Simulations Plus

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after acquiring an additional 79,452 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 322,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,933,000 after acquiring an additional 48,305 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 41,286 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,936,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

