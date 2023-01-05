Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Down 7.3%

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.40 and last traded at $35.97. Approximately 42,967 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,051,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SMAR shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Smartsheet to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.36 and its 200 day moving average is $33.89.

Insider Activity

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $199.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 2,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $93,308.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at $753,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Smartsheet news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 2,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $93,308.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,951.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $211,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,381.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,873 shares of company stock valued at $735,687. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EVR Research LP boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 80.5% during the third quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 1,020,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,047,000 after buying an additional 455,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 30,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 17,643 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,801,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,635,000 after purchasing an additional 304,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,990,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

