SPC Financial Inc. Buys 191 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 513.4% in the 1st quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 15,489 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 111,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,422,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $104.81 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $80.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.96.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

