SPC Financial Inc. Buys 509 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $30,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MRK. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.8 %

MRK stock opened at $112.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.81. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $112.89. The company has a market capitalization of $284.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,806.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,806.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

