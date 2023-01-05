SPC Financial Inc. Buys 6,450 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 187,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW opened at $30.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.82. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $37.04.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

