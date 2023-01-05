SPC Financial Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 94,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 8,352 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 35,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services grew its position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 143,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 36,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 52,175 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

BATS EPRF opened at $18.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.24. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

