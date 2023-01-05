SPC Financial Inc. Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,317 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,713,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Diversified LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV stock opened at $72.57 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.54.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.