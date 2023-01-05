SPC Financial Inc. Has $8.99 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. SPC Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $8,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,797.6% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,912,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 83,473,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 184.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,349,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962,715 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,392,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557,890 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,988.5% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,373,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,445,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,176 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $45.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.84. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $56.21.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

