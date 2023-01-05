SPC Financial Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.8% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. SPC Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $14,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $174.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.21. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.12.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.