SPC Financial Inc. Purchases 16,402 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 85.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,402 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,446,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,923,000 after purchasing an additional 167,161 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 278,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 22,185 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FV opened at $45.41 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.17.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

