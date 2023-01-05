SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stock Position Lifted by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,938 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.0% of Financial Insights Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 71.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 60,258 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 346.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 109,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after buying an additional 30,722 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $34.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.33. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $43.05.

