SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Shares Sold by Red Cedar Investment Management LLC

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,201 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPIB. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 262.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter.

SPIB stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.91. 14,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,320,572. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $36.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.83 and its 200 day moving average is $32.14.

