SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s 8th Largest Position

Treasure Coast Financial Planning boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 5.0% of Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 645.1% during the third quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 99,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 86,127 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 299.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,600,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,448,815 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.13. 110,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,779,802. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.24 and its 200-day moving average is $38.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

