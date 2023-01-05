Sportech (LON:SPO) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.98

Shares of Sportech PLC (LON:SPO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.98 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.23). Sportech shares last traded at GBX 20 ($0.24), with a volume of 10,004 shares traded.

Sportech Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.15, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 18.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 19.98. The company has a market capitalization of £19 million and a PE ratio of 0.99.

Get Sportech alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Richard McGuire bought 1,000,000 shares of Sportech stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £120,000 ($144,578.31). In related news, insider Richard McGuire purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £120,000 ($144,578.31). Also, insider Clive Whiley purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of £24,000 ($28,915.66).

About Sportech

Sportech PLC, an operator and technology supplier in the gambling market, owns and operates gaming venues in the State of Connecticut, the United Kingdom. It operates through Sportech Venues and Sportech Digital segments. The Sportech Venues segment manages off-track betting venues. The Sportech Digital segment engages in the provision of lottery software and services, and the operation of a pari-mutuel betting website.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sportech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.