ssv.network Price Tops $11.99 on Top Exchanges (SSV)

ssv.network (SSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 5th. During the last week, ssv.network has traded up 18% against the dollar. ssv.network has a market capitalization of $132.77 million and $3.62 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ssv.network token can currently be purchased for approximately $11.99 or 0.00071236 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ssv.network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 187.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.62 or 0.00443068 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.24 or 0.02222129 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,097.93 or 0.30269992 BTC.

About ssv.network

ssv.network’s launch date was August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @blox_staking. ssv.network’s official message board is medium.com/bloxstaking. ssv.network’s official website is ssv.network.

Buying and Selling ssv.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Shared Validators (SSV) is a secure and robust way to split a validator key for ETH staking between non-trusting nodes, or operators. A unique protocol that enables the distributed control and operation of an Ethereum validator. The key is split in such a way that no operator must trust the other to operate, a certain amount can go offline without affecting network performance, and no operator can take unilateral control of the network. The result is decentralization, fault tolerance, and optimal security for staking on EthereumSSV was first discussed in 2019 by Ethereum Foundation (EF) researchers Aditya Asgaonkar and Carl Beekhuizen in a theoretical paper focused on mechanisms to protect against potential modes of validator failure. Over the next year, the research group formed to include contributions from EF researcher Dankrad Feist, Collin Myers from Consensus, and Mara Schmiedt from Coinbase. In 2020, Blox Staking joined forces with the project team and a staking community grant was awarded from the EF to develop the first audited implementation of a SSV configuration. Development efforts are led internally by Blox Staking, with many contributions from the community and open public testnets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ssv.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ssv.network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ssv.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ssv.network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ssv.network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.