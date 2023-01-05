Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.49

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.49 and last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 3325 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCBFF. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 800 ($9.64) to GBX 750 ($9.04) in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 770 ($9.28) to GBX 800 ($9.64) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 510 ($6.14) to GBX 540 ($6.51) in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average is $6.90.

Standard Chartered ( OTCMKTS:SCBFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Analysts forecast that Standard Chartered PLC will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

