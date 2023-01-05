Stargate Finance Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $48.02 Million (STG)

Stargate Finance (STG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Stargate Finance token can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00002143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stargate Finance has a total market cap of $48.02 million and $4.56 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stargate Finance has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Stargate Finance

Stargate Finance was first traded on March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stargate Finance’s official website is stargate.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

